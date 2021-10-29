Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

After successive wins over Richard Foster, Amy Irons is going for three victories on the bounce in the Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40 and Amy has a head start, with Marvin recusing himself from predicting how Livingston will fare.

Amy IronsMarvin Bartley
Aberdeen v Hearts2-21-1
Celtic v Livingston2-0N/A
Dundee United v St Johnstone1-02-1
Ross County v Hibernian1-12-3
St Mirren v Dundee2-12-1
Motherwell v Rangers (Sun)1-20-1

Aberdeen v Hearts (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Marvin's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v Livingston

Celtic v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Marvin's prediction: N/A

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Hibernian

Ross County v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-3

St Mirren v Dundee

St Mirren v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Motherwell v Rangers (Sunday, 12:00 GMT)

Motherwell v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Marvin's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Richard Foster80 & 50
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy530
Pundits720
Amy v Pundits
P11W4D0L7

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC