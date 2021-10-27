Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley earlier this month

Hosts England and Northern Ireland have been drawn to face each other in the group stage of next year's Women's Euros finals.

The pair are in Group A, along with Norway and Austria, and will face each other in the third round of fixtures.

Kenny Shiels' Irish side are making their tournament bow, with England now under the management of Sarina Wiegman.

England's game with Austria will open the event at Old Trafford on 6 July, with the final at Wembley on 31 July.

Other highlights from Thursday's draw in Manchester are eight-time winners Germany - the world's number three ranked side - facing many people's dark horse Spain in Group B and Sweden - ranked second in the world - in the same group as holders the Netherlands.

Group A England , Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland Group B Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland Group C Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia Group D France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

The finals were meant to be played this year, but have been delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England start at Old Trafford, before playing Norway at Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (11 July) and Northern Ireland at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton (15 July).

Northern Ireland play all three of their group games in Southampton, starting with Norway (7 July), followed by Austria (11 July).

Six other venues - Brentford's Community Stadium, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Sheffield United's Bramall Lane, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Rotherham's New York Stadium and the Leigh Sports Village - will be used during the tournament.

