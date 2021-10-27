Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Coronavirus restrictions imposed on Premier League clubs will be relaxed once the number of players who are double vaccinated reaches 85%.

The Premier League said last week 68% of players had been fully vaccinated and 81% had received at least one dose.

Strict rules have been imposed at club training grounds and stadiums since the competition resumed in June 2020.

Only seven Premier League clubs had more than 50% of players fully vaccinated at the end of September.

However, the latest figures confirm a similar uptake to the UK average for 18-39-year-olds.

The Premier League had been considering whether to "reward" clubs whose coronavirus vaccination rates are high.

Four new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the latest round of Premier League testing.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow urged fellow players to get vaccinated after his recovery from a serious bout of Covid-19.

Several England internationals chose not to discuss their vaccination status earlier this month.