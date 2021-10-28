Dan Neil: Sunderland midfielder sign new four-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has signed a new four-year deal.
The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season.
"Everyone knows that I love this football club and I love playing for it," he told the club website.
"I want to be part of getting this club back to where it belongs and there's nowhere I would rather be, so I'm delighted to have extended my contract."