Ryan Kent is in line to return after six weeks out

Europa League group stage: Brondby v Rangers Venue : Brondby Stadium, Brondbyvester Date : Thursday, 4 November Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage : Listen to updates on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website &app

Ryan Kent could return from a six-week absence for Rangers' crucial Europa League group-stage tie against Brondby, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool forward has been out with a hamstring injury picked up against Lyon in September.

Gerrard says Kent trained fully on Tuesday and - barring any setbacks - will travel to Denmark.

Midfielder Glen Kamara is a doubt after getting "a whack on his ankle".

"There has been a big improvement overnight which gives him that 50% chance," Gerrard said of the Finland international.

"We will wait as long as we need to because he is so important but we will probably know at the back end of today's session or tomorrow morning whether he is fit to start or not."

Rangers got their first win of this year's group stage with a 2-0 defeat of Brondby at Ibrox two weeks ago, and another victory is crucial as they bid to reach the knockout stage for the third consecutive year.

Gerrard revealed Ryan Jack has an outside chance of making his return against Ross County on Sunday after eight months on the sidelines with a calf problem.

The Rangers boss added: "I think the international break is super-important for Ryan in terms of getting a load of work in big spaces in his legs and maybe trying to get a game behind closed doors for him because he has been out for a long time."

What did we learn about Brondby last time?

The Danes never recovered from Rangers' impressive first-half at Ibrox last month but did have chances in Glasgow.

Niels Frederiksen's side are the last team yet to score in this season's group stage but have won three domestic games on the bounce since losing 2-0 to Rangers.

With one point from three games so far, their chances of progress may be limited but victory over Rangers combined with another win for Lyon against Sparta Prague would take Brondby level with the Czech side, who are second in the group.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The mood's really good, confidence is high. It was a really important win at the weekend, we did it in style.

"But there's also got to be a realisation the Europa League is a different competition, different level. [It's] Almost a one-off game because it's a must win in terms of us keeping it in our control to get out of the group."

