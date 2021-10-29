Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi has made one start and three substitute appearances for Swansea City since his transfer deadline day move from Southampton

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says striker Michael Obafemi must be "patient", with top-scorer Joel Piroe preferred up front so far this season.

Obafemi, 21, scored his first goal for the Swans after coming off the substitutes bench during the 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City.

Martin says the Republic of Ireland international will get his chance to try and claim a spot in the first XI.

"He played 90 minutes against Luton and got injured," Martin said of Obafemi.

"He has only trained one full week, or maybe two, since then.

"You also have to respect the guy in front of him (Piroe) who's done brilliantly for the team. He's selfless, puts the team first, understands his role in the team and does it with real discipline.

"He's been excellent, so Michael has to be a little bit patient.

"They're there to help each other. Joel was tired (against Birmingham), Michael came on and did really well.

"Now he has to maintain his standards, not only on a Saturday afternoon but during the week and to get fitter, and then I'm sure he'll find himself with more time on the pitch".

Meanwhile Martin comes up against his former club and manager on Saturday when he faces Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United, who have won their last two matches.

"You get two good results and that propels you up the league. They pose a real threat".

"They have some good players and a manager I have a lot of respect for, after working with him for 18 months earlier in my career."