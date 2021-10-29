Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Alan Browne (right) was sent off as the match drew to a close against Blackpool

Blackpool and Preston have been fined £5,000 each following an added-time melee in last Saturday's Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road.

Both clubs admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Four players were booked during the incident, with one of them, Preston midfielder Alan Browne, sent off for his second yellow card of the game.

The match ended in a 2-0 home win for Blackpool.