Emile Riis had a spell at Derby at the start of his career but only played two EFL Trophy games for their Under-21 side

Preston North End's top scorer, Emile Riis, has agreed a contract extension with the club to run until 2025.

The 23-year-old Danish striker joined the Championship club from Randers in October 2020 for what was described as a "significant", but undisclosed fee.

He has nine goals so far this season and has extended his original four-year deal for a further 12 months.

"You can see his confidence increasing every match," boss Frankie McAvoy told the North End website.

"We know his biggest strength is his running, his power and his pace, but to be an accomplished striker yogu need to add other strings to your bow and we're working as a coaching team to try and enhance those attributes that he's got."

Preston are 19th in the Championship ahead of Saturday's home game against Luton Town.

"It's a great club. Hopefully we can get some wins and get higher up in the table," Riis said.