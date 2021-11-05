Luton Town v Stoke City

LutonLuton Town15:00StokeStoke City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|16
|11
|4
|1
|27
|10
|17
|37
|2
|Fulham
|16
|11
|2
|3
|43
|14
|29
|35
|3
|West Brom
|16
|9
|4
|3
|26
|14
|12
|31
|4
|Coventry
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22
|19
|3
|27
|5
|QPR
|16
|7
|4
|5
|27
|23
|4
|25
|6
|Stoke
|16
|7
|4
|5
|21
|19
|2
|25
|7
|Huddersfield
|16
|7
|4
|5
|20
|18
|2
|25
|8
|Luton
|16
|6
|6
|4
|26
|21
|5
|24
|9
|Millwall
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|16
|0
|24
|10
|Blackpool
|16
|7
|3
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|24
|11
|Swansea
|16
|6
|5
|5
|20
|18
|2
|23
|12
|Blackburn
|16
|6
|5
|5
|25
|25
|0
|23
|13
|Birmingham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|17
|0
|22
|14
|Middlesbrough
|16
|6
|3
|7
|18
|18
|0
|21
|15
|Preston
|16
|5
|6
|5
|18
|19
|-1
|21
|16
|Sheff Utd
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|23
|-2
|19
|17
|Nottm Forest
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|19
|18
|Reading
|16
|6
|1
|9
|20
|27
|-7
|19
|19
|Bristol City
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|20
|Peterborough
|16
|4
|3
|9
|17
|31
|-14
|15
|21
|Cardiff
|16
|3
|3
|10
|15
|30
|-15
|12
|22
|Barnsley
|16
|2
|5
|9
|12
|23
|-11
|11
|23
|Hull
|16
|2
|3
|11
|9
|22
|-13
|9
|24
|Derby
|16
|3
|8
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|5
Find out in a hilarious, raw and revealing chat with Tony Bellew
From Alyn Wyn Jones mad to daffodil clad, BBC Sesh takes a hilarious look at different supporters