Livingston v Hibernian: team news & selectors

Craig Sibbald (centre) was on target for Livingston in a 1-1 draw when Hibs were last in West Lothian in March

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Hibernian Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena Date: Wednesday 8 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage : Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is available after serving a suspension in the 1-0 defeat at home to Hearts.

Manager David Martindale has a couple of players who are doubtful after picking up knocks on Sunday but he refused to name them.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian have an unchanged squad, with midfielder Kyle Magennis still no closer to a return from a groin problem.

Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after long injury lay-offs.

The visitors would move up to sixth place with a win but have lost six of their last eight Scottish Premiership matches.

Livingston are just two points ahead of bottom club Ross County, having followed a run of three draws with three defeats on the trot.

Livingston forward Andrew Shinnie: "It's a weird season because we've gone through runs when we play quite tough games and then we have a period when we play the teams around us and then we go back to the tougher games.

"There are a lot of games where we feel we've deserved three points but for one reason or another we haven't done it.

"We've got a good run of fixtures coming up. It's a good chance for us to put some points on the board. A couple of results can push you right up the table so everybody's staying positive and upbeat."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "We just need to have that ruthlessness in defending our box because it's vitally important, particularly in a league as competitive as this.

"It was a real foundation for us in having a successful league season last year and we need to get back to doing it."

Pick your Livingston XI



















Select formation Confirm team