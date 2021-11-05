Chelsea v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Burnley in January was Thomas Tuchel's first win as the Blues' head coach

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are monitoring the fitness of midfielder Mason Mount, who has missed successive games because of illness.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are sidelined but Christian Pulisic could play after making his return from an ankle injury as a Champions League substitute in midweek.

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon has been ill and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Long-term absentee Dale Stephens remains out with an ankle injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week. Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.

Prediction: 2-0

They also scored 16 in 2010-11. They have only scored more at this stage in two previous top-flight seasons: 17 in 1959-60, and 22 in 1958-59.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won the past four meetings and didn't concede a goal in the last three of those.

Burnley's solitary Premier League victory against Chelsea in 14 attempts came away in August 2017 (D3, L10).

Five of the six points Burnley have earned in this fixture have come at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to win five consecutive league games for the first time since 2019. They have scored 14 goals in their previous four victories, conceding just one.

They could win more than eight of their opening 11 top-flight matches in a season for the fourth time - they went on to win the title on all three previous occasions (2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15).

The Blues are targeting a fourth clean sheet in a row in the Premier League. Their tally of seven clean sheets this season is the most in the division.

A clean sheet on Saturday would ensure they equal the record for fewest goals conceded after 11 matches of a top-flight season, currently held by Manchester United (1991-92) and Chelsea themselves (2004-05).

Chelsea are playing consecutive Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time since August 2016; the second game in that run was a 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Burnley

Burnley ended a 12-match winless league run by beating Brentford last weekend.

The Clarets have gone six away league games without a victory (D2, L4).

Burnley's past two away matches have been 2-2 draws - they scored first in both fixtures.

Sean Dyche's side are on a Premier League record run of 103 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

Chris Wood is looking for his 50th Premier League goal but has never scored in any of his seven league appearances against Chelsea.

