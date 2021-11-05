Manchester United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injured Manchester United defender Raphael Varane had only recently returned to fitness after missing three games with a groin issue

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Raphael Varane will be out for a month after injuring his hamstring against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof missed that game with a minor injury and will be monitored, while Paul Pogba is serving a three-match ban.

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace.

His absence is likely to mean John Stones starts just his second league game of the season.

City may need to assess full-back Kyle Walker, who was substituted against Club Bruges on Wednesday after suffering what manager Pep Guardiola called "a kick on his foot".

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: external-link The world seems more than a little chaotic and unpredictable right now, with a reflection of that feeling in football - particularly in this city. 'Madchester' external-link indeed.

After United's sorry showing against Liverpool a fortnight ago, there was talk of just how many City would put past them in the next game at Old Trafford.

Then City went out of the League Cup they have dominated in recent years; then they lost at home to Crystal Palace; then United won at an admittedly poor Tottenham; then Cristiano Ronaldo rescued them twice (again) away to Atalanta; then City woke up to cruise past Bruges.

Go on, predict this with any real, crystal-clear confidence. I dare you!

In theory, the 186th Manchester derby is set up to go the way of many recent ones, with eight of the last 11 ending in away wins. City are a better oiled, smoother-running machine, with all of their parts (generally) working well together.

But… in theory, a 36-year-old footballer wouldn't be able to consistently do the things Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on doing, including effectively 'carrying' one of the world's biggest clubs.

Like many, I've been guilty of questioning whether or not it was the right move for Manchester United to bring him back. The real question is, where would they be without him back?!

He scored in the last derby he played in, a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in which Carlos Tevez got the other before jumping ship, against a City team whose biggest star was Robinho - or possibly Stephen Ireland.

The world has changed since. A lot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United's win over Tottenham last weekend was a good result but Spurs were absolutely hopeless. Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Atalanta was a better gauge of where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are at as a team.

It was United's 'big three' of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes who did for Tottenham and scored in the Champions League too, but they shipped some bad goals in Italy and I can't see them keeping City quiet.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their four most recent league games against Manchester City (W3, D1), their longest such run since a six-match sequence between 2008 and 2011.

Only three of the past 16 Manchester derbies in all competitions have been won by the home team, compared to 10 away victories. The visiting side kept a clean sheet in four of the previous five encounters, including all three meetings last season.

City are chasing an eighth Premier League win away to United, which would be the most by any club. They have won six of their last 10 top-flight matches at Old Trafford (D2, L2).

Manchester United

United are in danger of losing eight league and cup home games in a calendar year for the first time since 1989.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 13 matches at Old Trafford, their longest such run since 1964.

The Red Devils are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal from a set-piece situation this season, excluding penalties.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won four of his eight meetings with Pep Guardiola, the best ratio of any manager to face the Catalan at least five times.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals in 16 appearances against teams managed by Guardiola, which is bettered only by Jamie Vardy's total of nine.

David de Gea is poised to make his 350th Premier League appearance, which would equal the record for a Spanish player, set by Cesc Fabregas.

Manchester City

Manchester City were unable to score in three of their 10 Premier League games this season, matching their final total in 2020-21.

City risk failing to score in back-to-back league fixtures for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

They last drew a blank in consecutive top-flight matches in March 2016, when Manuel Pellegrini's side were held 0-0 at Norwich then lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United.

Raheem Sterling could make his 300th Premier League appearance - the 26-year-old would become the fourth youngest player to reach the milestone, behind Wayne Rooney, James Milner and Gareth Barry.

Sterling has made a career-high 23 appearances against Manchester United in all competitions but has never scored against them - despite playing 1,662 minutes and attempting 38 shots.

Phil Foden has been directly involved in 14 goals in his past 16 Premier League away matches, scoring 11 and assisting three.

