Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Brighton beat Newcastle 3-0 in both of their Premier League encounters last season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will assess the fitness of defender Dan Burn, who missed the draw at Anfield with a knee problem.

Aaron Connolly could be fit after a minor heel injury but Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are long-term absentees.

Newcastle United's interim head coach Graeme Jones is without the services of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman because of a muscle injury.

Defender Paul Dummett also misses out, but is nearing a return from his calf problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's new owners found out the hard way that they should not do their negotiations in public when their interest in Villarreal boss Unai Emery was leaked this week - and he chose to stay put.

It looks like Eddie Howe is their main managerial target now and he would fit the bill because he is used to fighting a relegation battle, which is what they are in.

The sooner the new manager is in place, the better, because this is a big month for Newcastle. After the international break, three of their next four games are at home against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley.

They will need to pick up some points from those fixtures because then they play Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in quick succession around Christmas and there is a danger the January transfer window could open with them well adrift of safety.

For now, Graeme Jones is still in charge, and I don't see him getting anything out of this long trip down to the south coast.

People are probably used to me being wrong with my predictions, but before Brighton went to Liverpool last week I did an interview where I said that if the Seagulls go to Anfield and try and take them on it will be asking for a hiding.

They went there and played three up front, drew 2-2 and should have won. I have been laughing about that one, but it was just more evidence of what a good job Brighton boss Graham Potter is doing.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in all eight Premier League meetings (W4, D4) and have conceded just one goal in those games.

Newcastle have faced Brighton without recording a top-flight victory more times than against any other side..

The Magpies have won only two of their past 16 matches against Brighton in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's tally of 16 points is their most after 10 games of a top-flight season.

They have won just four of their 26 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, scoring just once in the last seven.

The Seagulls have let in six goals in their last two league fixtures, one more than they conceded in their opening eight games combined.

Newcastle United

Failure to win would make this Newcastle's worst ever start to a league season.

Only three teams have had a winless run of more than 10 games from the beginning of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation: Derby County (13 in 2000-01), Everton (12 in 1994-95) and Blackburn Rovers (11 in 1996-97).

Only Norwich have conceded more top-flight goals than the 23 by Newcastle this season, while Watford are the only side other than the Magpies to fail to keep a clean sheet so far.

Callum Wilson is one short of 100 league goals in England's top four divisions.

