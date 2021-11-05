Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves midfielder Willy Boly
Wolves defender Willy Boly, who is yet to play in the league this season, is hoping to win his place back after illness

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze played for the development side in midweek and is closing in on a return from a long-term Achilles injury.

Full-back Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined with a similar problem.

Wolves defender Fernando Marcal could return after an ankle injury.

Willy Boly, who is yet to play in the Premier League this season, is pushing for some time on the pitch after being an unused substitute against Everton on Monday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have found a bit of form recently and they have followed a similar trajectory in the way they are improving, game by game, after a slow start.

It is Palace I am going with here, because they have got home advantage, but Raul Jimenez is scoring goals again for Wolves and they will carry a threat.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Murray & Tav from indie band FUR

Crystal Palace have lost just two of their first 10 Premier League matches this season, their fewest at this stage of a top-flight season since 1990-91

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • These teams met three times last season, winning once each in the league, with Wolves also victorious in the FA Cup third round.
  • Crystal Palace are aiming to win back-to-back home league games against Wolves for the first time since 1969.
  • Wolves' only win in their past five away fixtures against Crystal Palace was by 1-0 in the Premier League in October 2018.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are on a five-match unbeaten league run, though four of those games were drawn.
  • Only Palace and Liverpool are yet to suffer a home defeat in the Premier League this season.
  • Palace can remain unbeaten in their opening six home fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1993-94, when they were in the second tier.
  • Patrick Vieira's side have drawn a division-high six of their 10 league matches this season.
  • They have managed just two goals in the first half in this season's Premier League, both scored by Wilfried Zaha.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have won four out of their past five league games.
  • Only Chelsea and Arsenal have earned more points than Wolves over the last six Premier League matches.
  • Bruno Lage's side are unbeaten in their last four away fixtures, winning three of those.
  • The 10 points earned by Wolves from those four away league games are just one fewer than they managed in their previous 15 on the road.
  • Hwang Hee-chan has scored from all four of his Premier League shots on target.

