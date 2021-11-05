Brentford v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

If fit, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo will be looking to score his first Premier League home goal

TEAM NEWS

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who was an unused substitute last weekend because of a hamstring issue, should be fit to start.

Kristoffer Ajer faces at least six weeks out with a similar injury, while Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste are still sidelined.

Norwich City defender Ben Gibson is available after serving a one-match ban.

Todd Cantwell, Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann all remain injured.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Norwich's defeat by Leeds last weekend and the Canaries were not actually that bad. They got forward and created chances - but of course they got nothing out of the game, yet again.

After 10 games of the season, Daniel Farke's side just have that pallor of relegation about them.

They are already eight points adrift of safety, with the worst goal difference of any team by a long way, and it is hard to see them getting the wins they will need to close that gap when they are yet to register a single league victory this season.

Brentford have hit a sticky patch, losing their past three games, but they have not stopped creating chances and I think they will get back to winning ways here.

Prediction: 2-0

Three teams have managed to do so with three points at this stage, most recently Newcastle United in 2018-2019.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are winless in six competitive home matches versus Norwich since beating them 2-1 at Griffin Park in League One in August 2009 (WD3, L3).

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides.

Brentford

Brentford have suffered three consecutive league defeats, their joint-worst run under Thomas Frank. They haven't lost four in a row since December 2016, which culminated in a 5-0 thrashing at Norwich.

They have only taken one point from their past four home games. Brentford's three defeats in that time is as many as in their previous 33 home fixtures.

In terms of expected goals, which measures the quality of scoring opportunities, Brentford should be seven points better off. It's the biggest negative differential in the division.

Their six league home goals this season have been scored by six different players, with forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo yet to get off the mark.

Norwich City

Norwich are winless in 20 Premier League matches, earning just two points, scoring four goals and conceding 49.

They haven't scored more than once in any of their past 28 top-flight games, the second-longest such run in history. The record of 30 matches is held by Wolves.

The Canaries are only the second team, after Derby in 2007, to fail to score in their first five top-flight away fixtures of a season while conceding at least 15 goals.

Norwich have lost their last 33 Premier League matches when conceding the first goal.

They have failed to take the lead in any of their past 14 top-flight fixtures.

