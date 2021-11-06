Airdrieonians v Peterhead

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|12
|5
|6
|1
|23
|14
|9
|21
|2
|Cove Rangers
|12
|6
|3
|3
|24
|17
|7
|21
|3
|Montrose
|12
|5
|5
|2
|22
|11
|11
|20
|4
|Airdrieonians
|12
|6
|2
|4
|20
|16
|4
|20
|5
|Falkirk
|12
|5
|3
|4
|16
|15
|1
|18
|6
|Alloa
|12
|5
|2
|5
|20
|20
|0
|17
|7
|Peterhead
|12
|4
|2
|6
|19
|17
|2
|14
|8
|Dumbarton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|19
|24
|-5
|14
|9
|Clyde
|12
|3
|2
|7
|14
|28
|-14
|11
|10
|East Fife
|12
|3
|1
|8
|15
|30
|-15
|10