Divock Origi scores Liverpool's second against Preston in the last round with a spectacular finish

Eight-time winners Liverpool will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

West Ham, who knocked out holders Manchester City in round four, face last year's beaten finalists Tottenham.

Sunderland, the only EFL club left in the competition, travel to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal, while Premier League leaders Chelsea take on west London rivals Brentford.

The games will be played in the week of 20 December.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson joked that he wanted to face either Spurs or Arsenal away in the quarter-finals.

"I'd love to have Arsenal away or Tottenham away, or someone like that," Johnson said. "Then we will wait for the really big guns when it is two legs."

Quarter-final draw in full

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester City