World Cup qualifying Group F: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Who would have thought a couple of years ago that a player who had not long ago stepped up from Queen of the South to Livingston would be so sorely missed by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke?

Lyndon Dykes had only just touched down at his next destination, Queens Park Rangers, when his Scotland career took off and, since that August 2020 call-up, the Australia-born 26-year-old has gone on to find the back of the net six times in 20 international appearances.

Not a massive haul by the standards of Lewandowski or Ronaldo, but considering he has just become the first Scot to score in four consecutive internationals since Colin Stein in 1969, his absence through suspension for the crucial 12 November World Cup qualifier in Moldova has led to much speculation about who can possibly fill that imposing 6ft 2in gap.

Strikers off the list?

Che Adams has been Clarke's other striker of choice and has returned to the Southampton team, scoring twice in two games, after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of Scotland's last win over Faroe Islands.

However, the national boss has recently preferred a dual striker formation and the dip in form of most recent back-up Kevin Nisbet has led to Hibernian head coach Jack Ross having to publicly back his man to rediscover the form that has led to just one goal in eight outings.

That leaves just Bournemouth's Ryan Christie and Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser among those listed as forwards in Clarke's last selection, but the former is more a number 10 than a striker and the latter primarily a winger.

Of those to most recently drop out of the squad, James Forrest, who made his comeback from injury for Celtic on Saturday, and Oliver Burke, out of favour with Sheffield United, are similar in style to Fraser.

Burke's club-mate Oli McBurnie has also struggled to win a starting place with the side relegated to the Championship - and has scored just once this season.

Callum Paterson has scored twice in 12 appearances for neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, but they are now operating in mid-table of League One, where he is being outshone by Ross Stewart. Stewart's 10 goals in 17 games for Sunderland has some touting the former Ross County 25-year-old for a first Scotland call despite playing in England's third tier.

Not long ago, Lawrence Shankland was being hailed as Scotland's next likely regular marksman, but one goal in eight games for Beerschot at the foot of the Belgian top flight means he is no longer the toast of the town since his switch from Dundee United.

Meanwhile, the once equally prolific Leigh Griffiths has yet to set Dens Park alight after being handed the chance of the regular starts he craved on loan from Celtic to Dundee, so who else might be in contention, even just as back-up to Nisbet?

Watt about Tony?

Clarke doesn't have to look far from the corridors of Hampden to find a capped striker on form.

Down the M8 in Motherwell, Tony Watt is equal top of the Premiership scoring charts with seven - eight in 17 games overall.

The 27-year-old has led a nomadic and sometimes controversial existence since he burst on to the scene with a famous goal for Celtic against Barcelona as a teenager, his application at times coming under intense scrutiny.

Tony Watt scored a double for Motherwell against St Mirren last week

Indeed, there was speculation this summer about his Fir Park future until he responded to "an honest chat" with manager Graham Alexander that has resulted in a current burst of form and suggestions that he deserves to add to the one cap he earned way back in 2016.

He is certainly in the form of his life, his current goals tally surpassing anything he achieved with Airdrieonians, Celtic, Standard Liege, Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Hearts, Leuven, St Johnstone or CSKA Sofia - and one goal short of his best for a full season with Lierse back in 2013-14.

Eamonn for a return?

The next most prolific available Scot in the Premiership scoring list is Eamonn Brophy, his double matching Watt's for Well to rescue a point for St Mirren last week. That took his total to five in 16 games just at the right time to remind his former club boss of his prowess.

The 25-year-old looked destined for bigger things when he bloomed under Clarke while with Kilmarnock - so much so that he earned his first call-up and international start in the head coach's debut win over Cyprus in 2019.

However, falling out of favour with Clarke's successors at Rugby Park - and an unconvincing start after switching to Paisley - means that remains Brophy's only cap.

Putting out the welcome Matt?

Matt Phillips won the last of his 16 Scotland caps in 2019 - and scored his only international goal the year before.

Another who is primarily a winger, the 30-year-old has, though, been used previously as an emergency striker by Clarke.

Currently operating on the right of a front three for a West Bromwich Albion side sitting third in the Championship, he has scored three times in 15 appearances this season, nine of them starts.

Here's Johnny

Johnny Russell is in sparkling form for Sporting Kansas City

If he is purely selecting on goalscoring form, though, Clarke can surely not look beyond Johnny Russell.

The 31-year-old found the net in eight consecutive games, 10 goals in all, up until Sunday's latest outing for a Sporting Kansas City side who remain top of the Western Conference of Major League Soccer, despite that 2-1 loss to Minnesota United.

Like Watt, Russell is having his best-ever scoring season, his total of 14 in 29 outings already being one more than with Dundee United in 2011-12.

However, the former Derby County forward's international career stalled during 2020 because Covid-19 protocols made it impractical for him to travel from the United States.

If that can be overcome, could Russell be about to add to his 14 caps with the chance of adding to that single international goal against San Marino in 2019?

A win in Moldova would secure Scotland's place in the World Cup play-offs, so the stakes are high for the man Clarke chooses.

Nisbet or Christie to start?

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller on BBC Sportsound

Obviously Lyndon being suspended is a big loss for us. Che scored a couple of goals in the last week, but I don't think he's got his rewards yet for Scotland - I think he's done some really good stuff and I think the partnership between him and Lyndon Dykes has been pretty solid.

Do we give Nisbet the chance along with Che? He's not having as good a season as he had last season, but when he's been called upon by Scotland, he's done well and he's one I would like to see get a run. I believe that any combination of those three can work.

Former Northern Ireland centre-half Stephen Craigan on BBC Sportsound

Steve likes the tried and tested - the players that he knows. I wouldn't be surprised if he calls up someone like Eamonn Brophy, but I would imagine it will be Che Adams and Ryan Christie, who's doing really well at Bournemouth, who start as the front two, with Christie tucked in behind.