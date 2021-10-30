Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ross County's Global Energy Stadium was awaiting Hibs' arrival

Hibernian's Scottish Premiership game at Ross County has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests within the Edinburgh club's squad.

Two first-team players tested positive in the latest round of testing just hours before kick-off on Saturday.

Hibs add in statement that: "They have been in close contact to a number of other players in the squad that travelled to Dingwall."

The number of players affected meant Hibs were "unable to field a team".

"We have taken all appropriate precautions, including transporting the squad on two coaches," they say.

"However, in-line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture. The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate."

Apologising for the "inconvenience" to their travelling fans, Hibs add that they will contact those who have tickets for the match "in due course".

County said on their website that they "are extremely disappointed with this situation", pointing out that the decision "is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control".