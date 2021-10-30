Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park stay top of Scottish League 1 on goal difference from Cove Rangers after the pair drew 3-3.

Airdrieonians and Montrose missed a chance to take over at the top.

The Diamonds lost 2-1 away to Alloa Athletic while Montrose drew 0-0 in Peterhead.

Fifth-top Falkirk eased to a 3-1 win despite having a man sent off against hosts Clyde, who are just one point ahead of bottom side East Fife. The Fifers defeated visitors Dumbarton 2-1.

Queen's Park, beaten at home by Alloa on Sunday, made a poor start in Aberdeen when evergreen striker Rory McAllister fired his 12th of the season after just five minutes.

Two goals in the final five minutes of the first half looked to have turned the game - striker Bob McHugh equalising from close range before winger Louis Longridge fired the Spiders' second.

However, it looked like the pendulum had swung in Cove's favour after striker Simon Murray was sent off in the 66th minute for violent conduct following a clash with Harry Milne.

Striker Mitch Megginson headed the home side level three minutes later before Queen's Park centre-half Stuart Morrison got the final touch over his own line to inch Cove ahead.

However, Longridge set up defender Michael Doyle for the headed equaliser with seven minutes remaining to end Cove's run of three straight wins.

Montrose had to survive the last 14 minutes in Peterhead down to 10 men after defender Sean Dillon was dismissed for violent conduct.

Stuart Petrie's side move to within one point of the leading duo and ahead of Airdrie on goal difference after strikes from on-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson either side of half-time completed a fine week for Alloa.

Centre-back Callum Fordyce's driven reply five minutes from time was not enough to prevent Airdrie's three-game winning run coming to an end.

Clyde have now lost four games in a row after losing to a Falkirk side who went ahead through a close-range finish from on-loan Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth in first-half stoppage time.

Midfielder Craig McGuffie fired in the second midway through the second half, but Clyde pressed for an equaliser after Steven Hetherington was sent off for foul on Ross Cunningham and David Goodwillie scored from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining.

However, midfielder Charlie Telfer scored Falkirk's third on the break in added time.

Midfielder Liam Newton fired East Fife ahead against Dumbarton from 15 yards after 33 minutes.

On-loan Kilmarnock striker Kyle Connell's drive extended the home side's lead and midfielder Conner Duthie's 90th-minute reply was not enough to prevent the Sons slumping to their fourth straight defeat.