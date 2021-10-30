Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Scottish League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts remain six points above Stirling Albion after the pair drew in Saturday's reduced fixture card.

Joe Cardle gave the hosts a second-half lead but his strike was quickly cancelled out by Daniel Scally's header for Albion.

Forfar Athletic are now just a point off Stirling after beating Stranraer 3-2 at Stair Park.

Annan Athletic are two points further behind after beating Cowdenbeath.

Albion Rovers, Edinburgh City, Elgin City and Stenhousemuir were not in league action.

Lewis Hunter struck from close range for Annan against the division's bottom side.

In Stranraer, Tommy Muir put the home side in front but Matthew Aitken's penalty brought Forfar level by half-time.

Craig Thomson's shot put the visitors in front and, after Josh Walker levelled, Jamie Ness headed the winner two minutes from time.