Giovanni Simeone's first-half double inflicted a second successive league defeat on Juventus

Juventus dropped to ninth in Serie A as Verona condemned Massimiliano Allegri's side to a fourth league defeat of the season.

Giovanni Simeone scored twice in three minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Weston McKennie reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining, but there was to be no late reprieve for the visitors.

The result lifts Verona above Juventus, who trail joint leaders Napoli and AC Milan by 13 points.

Allegri's team managed just four efforts on target throughout the 90 minutes, although they did hit the crossbar through Paulo Dybala in the first half.

Napoli can consolidate first place at Salernitana on Sunday, while Milan travel to fourth-placed Roma later that evening.