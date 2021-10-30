Match ends, Verona 2, Juventus 1.
Juventus dropped to ninth in Serie A as Verona condemned Massimiliano Allegri's side to a fourth league defeat of the season.
Giovanni Simeone scored twice in three minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Weston McKennie reduced the arrears with 10 minutes remaining, but there was to be no late reprieve for the visitors.
The result lifts Verona above Juventus, who trail joint leaders Napoli and AC Milan by 13 points.
Allegri's team managed just four efforts on target throughout the 90 minutes, although they did hit the crossbar through Paulo Dybala in the first half.
Napoli can consolidate first place at Salernitana on Sunday, while Milan travel to fourth-placed Roma later that evening.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 96Montipò
- 27Dawidowicz
- 21GünterBooked at 76mins
- 16CasaleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCeccheriniat 67'minutes
- 5FaraoniBooked at 61mins
- 61TamezeSubstituted forBessaat 75'minutes
- 4Pinto Veloso
- 8LazovicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSutaloat 67'minutes
- 7Barak
- 10Caprari
- 99SimeoneSubstituted forN Kalinicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pandur
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Lasagna
- 15Çetin
- 17Ceccherini
- 18Cancellieri
- 20Rüegg
- 22Berardi
- 23Magnani
- 24Bessa
- 31Sutalo
- 78Hongla
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6DaniloBooked at 29mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forPellegriniat 82'minutes
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forKulusevskiat 69'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forMcKennieat 58'minutes
- 5ArthurBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forLocatelliat 57'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 20Bernardeschi
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 27Locatelli
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Verona 2, Juventus 1.
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Veloso (Verona).
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Verona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Bessa.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Montipò.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a cross.
Post update
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Verona).
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Ceccherini (Verona).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Verona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Nikola Kalinic replaces Giovanni Simeone.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Luca Pellegrini replaces Alex Sandro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Verona 2, Juventus 1. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo.