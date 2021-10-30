Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1AlavésAlavés1

Barcelona 1-1 Alaves: Sergio Aguero taken to hospital as hosts draw first match since Ronald Koeman sacking

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona, Alaves, La Liga
Sergio Aguero went down clutching his chest and received treatment for several minutes before being helped off the pitch

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital for tests after suffering what appeared to be a chest injury as Barcelona drew against Alaves in their first match since the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Aguero went down clutching the top of his chest and received treatment for several minutes before being helped off the pitch just before half-time.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the second half with a curling effort.

Luis Rioja earned Alaves a point after rounding keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero, 33, was taken away in an ambulance and Barca interim boss Sergi Barjuan told La Liga TV: "I can't tell you much more. I know he has been taken to a hospital and they are having tests done."

The point keeps Barcelona in ninth place - eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who beat Elche 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

In front of just over 37,000 supporters at the Nou Camp, interim coach Sergi Barjuan's side went closest to a first-half opener when Eric Garcia's downward header was saved by Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Depay was inches away from restoring Barcelona's lead soon after Alaves' equaliser, but the Dutchman could only steer his effort from Gavi's pass against the post.

Philippe Coutinho, who replaced Aguero late in the first half, stung Sivera's palms with a dipping shot as the visitors held on for their first point at the Nou Camp since 2016.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22MinguezaSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 80'minutes
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 70'minutes
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 80'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forPuig Martíat 70'minutes
  • 2Dest
  • 19AgüeroSubstituted forCoutinhoat 41'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 33Ezzalzouli
  • 34Sanz

Alavés

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13SiveraBooked at 45mins
  • 23Navarro JiménezSubstituted forAguirregabiriaat 20'minutes
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3DuarteBooked at 82mins
  • 6Loum
  • 20PonsSubstituted forPinaat 62'minutes
  • 15MoyaSubstituted forGarcía Alonsoat 80'minutes
  • 17MéndezSubstituted forPellistriat 62'minutes
  • 9JoseluSubstituted forSyllaat 80'minutes
  • 11Rioja

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 4Miazga
  • 7Sylla
  • 8Pina
  • 10Guidetti
  • 12García
  • 14García Alonso
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 27López
  • 31Ferrer Owono
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Attendance:
37,278

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Alaves 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Alaves 1.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Eric García (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu García with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Balde (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Martín Aguirregabiria (Alaves) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eric García.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Rubén Duarte (Alaves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alaves).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli replaces Óscar Mingueza.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Nicolás González Iglesias.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Manu García replaces Toni Moya.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Mamadou Sylla replaces Joselu.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1173126121424
2Sevilla117311971224
3Real Sociedad11731169724
4Real Betis116321912721
5Rayo Vallecano116141812619
6Atl Madrid105411510519
7Osasuna125431415-119
8Ath Bilbao10451106417
9Barcelona114431612416
10Valencia124441817116
11Espanyol113531111014
12Mallorca113441016-613
13Villarreal112631312112
14Celta Vigo113171014-410
15Elche12246915-610
16Alavés11317614-810
17Granada10154814-68
18Cádiz111551018-88
19Levante110651120-96
20Getafe11038417-133
View full Spanish La Liga table

