Nothing seems to go our way' - Hamilton blasts disallowed goal decision in Reds defeat

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has criticised two big calls from match officials in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

Hamilton believes his team were denied a late goal - ruled out for offside, and an earlier penalty for a foul on Peter Campbell.

"For me the goal was onside and we had a stonewall penalty," said Hamilton.

"I'm gutted - if correct decisions are made we come away with a point at the very least and possibly we win it."

Josh Doyle put the Lurgan Blues in front early in the second before Ryan Curran hit two goals in two minutes to win it for the Reds.

Glenavon thought they had snatched a late equaliser but the the offside flag was raised and the protests that followed resulted in referee Keith Kennedy showing midfielder Matthew Snoddy a red card.

Play to the whistle

Hamilton added that it was not the first time Glenavon had been on the wrong side of refereeing decisions.

"The reason I have been given by the assistant referee (for the disallowed goal) is that Mark Stafford was offside - we've watched it back and it was onside plus it's an own goal.

"The boys didn't deserve that. We don 't seem to be getting much luck this season - nothing seems to go our way.

"When you come to good teams you need decisions to be right, for the right calls to be made on the day. If not you don't stand a chance, which has been proven.

"We were unlucky - we played so well but it's went against us just as usual. It seems to be a trait with us as last season was the same and it's continuing again this season.

"You can control very little when it comes to referees and assistant referees. When you can't control that outcome then you come away from a place like this, playing well and coming away with nothing from the game."

Ryan to the rescue

Ryan Curran's double clinched a win which keeps the Reds top of the table and Hamilton described him "as one of the best strikers" in the league over the last two season.

Curran hit the top corner with a spectacular strike for his second goal as Cliftonville bounced back from last weekend's defeat by Ballymena United.

"It's great to get the win and the second goal was one of my best this year," said Curran.

"We were not at our best and probably got away with one. In a strange way their goal gave us the the kick we needed and we came back with the two goals.

"There's a great buzz among the lads - the morale was hit with last weekend's defeat (at Ballymena) so this was a massive game to win."