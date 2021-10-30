Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Spurs need fans' support after 'bad performance' - Nuno

Tottenham's performance in their 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United was "unacceptable" says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs are eighth in the table - but they have only scored nine league goals this season and they failed to have a shot on target against United.

"To show up like this, it's unacceptable," Hojbjerg told BBC Sport.

"At home there should be fireworks and determination. It wasn't there. I had better not say too much."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford scored for United to ease the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The heat has increased on Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo though. He is the first Spurs manager to lose five of his first 10 Premier League games since Christian Gross in 1997-98 and their goal difference is worse than that of any other team outside the bottom three. Only Leeds United and Norwich have scored fewer Premier League goals this season.

Spurs were booed off at both half-time and full-time and there were also loud jeers when Nuno brought on Steven Bergwijn for Lucas Moura.

"That's the reality," Nuno said.

"When a team doesn't perform well, the first people who are not happy are the fans. At the same time we ask them to try and keep supporting us because that's the only way to make things better.

"We can have the right message and right idea and things don't go [right]. We started better. We had more of the ball. We had a goal that was not a goal [Cristian Romero's disallowed goal] and conceded in a situation we knew could happen, then we lost momentum.

"I believe we can do better because I trust these players. I will support them and stick with them to the end."