Rangers v Ross County

Rangers have no fresh injuries. Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing after foot surgery.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It is great to have Ryan Kent back, he will give everyone a boost, not just inside the dressing room, I think the supporters too."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We are going to Ibrox big crowd, good pitch, top team. It's what I love being involved in it's what players should love being involved in."

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Ross County, scoring 29 goals while conceding only five.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Hearts1366123121124
3Celtic127232671923
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

