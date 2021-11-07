Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham's draw against Manchester United leaves them third in the table

Ria Percival rescued a dramatic point for Tottenham against Manchester United with a long-range free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

Percival's speculative ball into the box with just seconds remaining cleared a scrum of Spurs attackers and United defenders and bounced beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The sensational set-piece cancelled out Alessia Russo's first-half solo effort.

It was enough to earn Spurs their first-ever point against United.

More to follow.