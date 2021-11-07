The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Women's Super League: Tottenham earn dramatic 1-1 draw with Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham celebrate Ria Percival's goal against Tottenham
Tottenham's draw against Manchester United leaves them third in the table

Ria Percival rescued a dramatic point for Tottenham against Manchester United with a long-range free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

Percival's speculative ball into the box with just seconds remaining cleared a scrum of Spurs attackers and United defenders and bounced beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The sensational set-piece cancelled out Alessia Russo's first-half solo effort.

It was enough to earn Spurs their first-ever point against United.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 12PercivalBooked at 69mins
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 17SimonBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAddisonat 81'minutes
  • 8ChoSubstituted forUbogaguat 45'minutes
  • 21Clemaron
  • 7NazSubstituted forAyaneat 76'minutes
  • 29Neville
  • 16GrahamSubstituted forGreenat 76'minutes
  • 10Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 6Harrop
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6BlundellBooked at 77mins
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 18HansonSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forStaniforthat 72'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 20Smith
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angela Addison.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Kyah Simon.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chioma Ubogagu.

  18. Booking

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rosella Ayane replaces Jessica Naz.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001921715
2Chelsea Women65011851315
3Tottenham Women641184413
4Brighton Women6402115612
5Man Utd Women63211110111
6West Ham Women52218448
7Man City Women6213912-37
8Aston Villa Women6213410-67
9Everton Women6204613-76
10Reading Women6114310-74
11B'ham City Women6024212-102
12Leicester City Women6006315-120
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport