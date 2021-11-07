Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have now scored 50 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season

Kim Little scored twice against West Ham as Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Women's Super League season and restored a three-point lead at the top.

Little found the bottom corner for the opener before taking her career tally of WSL goals to 50 with an excellent second-half finish.

Beth Mead, who hit the woodwork either side of the break, added a third.

A Grace Fisk own goal rounded off a difficult day for the Hammers.

