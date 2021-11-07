Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.
Kim Little scored twice against West Ham as Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Women's Super League season and restored a three-point lead at the top.
Little found the bottom corner for the opener before taking her career tally of WSL goals to 50 with an excellent second-half finish.
Beth Mead, who hit the woodwork either side of the break, added a third.
A Grace Fisk own goal rounded off a difficult day for the Hammers.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forBoye Sørensenat 71'minutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabeBooked at 90mins
- 12Maanum
- 10LittleSubstituted forWältiat 62'minutes
- 23IwabuchiSubstituted forNobbsat 71'minutes
- 14ParrisSubstituted forCatleyat 74'minutes
- 19FoordSubstituted forMiedemaat 62'minutes
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 4Patten
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 13Wälti
- 18Williams
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 28Stenson
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23CissokoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forFiskat 45'minutes
- 5Flaherty
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forJoelat 90+2'minutes
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forFilisat 66'minutes
- 2WyneSubstituted forParkerat 72'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
- 9WalkerSubstituted forGarrardat 90+2'minutes
- 4Stringer
Substitutes
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 22Fisk
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Kate Longhurst.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Grace Garrard replaces Claudia Walker.
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Hand ball by Simone Boye Sørensen (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Own Goal by Grace Fisk, West Ham United Women. Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Stephanie Catley replaces Nikita Parris.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.