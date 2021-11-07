The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Women's Super League: Arsenal beat West Ham 3-0 as Little notches 50 WSL goals

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's Kim Little scores her first against West Ham
Arsenal have now scored 50 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season

Kim Little scored twice against West Ham as Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Women's Super League season and restored a three-point lead at the top.

Little found the bottom corner for the opener before taking her career tally of WSL goals to 50 with an excellent second-half finish.

Beth Mead, who hit the woodwork either side of the break, added a third.

A Grace Fisk own goal rounded off a difficult day for the Hammers.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forBoye Sørensenat 71'minutes
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 15McCabeBooked at 90mins
  • 12Maanum
  • 10LittleSubstituted forWältiat 62'minutes
  • 23IwabuchiSubstituted forNobbsat 71'minutes
  • 14ParrisSubstituted forCatleyat 74'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forMiedemaat 62'minutes
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 4Patten
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 13Wälti
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 28Stenson

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23CissokoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forFiskat 45'minutes
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forJoelat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forFilisat 66'minutes
  • 2WyneSubstituted forParkerat 72'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 9WalkerSubstituted forGarrardat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Stringer

Substitutes

  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 22Fisk
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lois Kathleen Joel replaces Kate Longhurst.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Grace Garrard replaces Claudia Walker.

  5. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  7. Post update

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Simone Boye Sørensen (Arsenal Women).

  11. Goal!

    Own Goal by Grace Fisk, West Ham United Women. Arsenal Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  16. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Stephanie Catley replaces Nikita Parris.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women66002322118
2Chelsea Women65011851315
3Tottenham Women641184413
4Brighton Women6402115612
5Man Utd Women63211110111
6West Ham Women62228808
7Man City Women62131112-17
8Aston Villa Women6213410-67
9Reading Women6204610-46
10Everton Women6204613-76
11B'ham City Women6015215-131
12Leicester City Women6006317-140
