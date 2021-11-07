Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City won their first game in five in the league

Leicester City's wait for a first point in the Women's Super League continues as Manchester City won comfortably despite going behind within a minute.

Ex-Manchester United striker Jess Sigsworth pounced on a mistake at the back to put Leicester 1-0 up.

But the visitors went on to dominate as Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh scored in the first half, before Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs extended the advantage.

Manchester City move up to seventh place, while Leicester remain bottom.

Jonathan Morgan's side, who were promoted from the Championship last season, had the perfect start when Sigsworth fired into the bottom corner after a mix-up at the back by City.

They were full of energy for a few minutes afterwards, but once Gareth Taylor's side settled, there was only going to be one winner.

England international Hemp linked up with Weir on numerous occasions before the midfielder bagged the equaliser.

Another combination between the two led to Walsh's ferocious strike from the edge of the box and Hemp added a goal of her own later in the second half.

Substitute Coombs completed the rout to relieve some pressure on boss Taylor, but it will be mounting on Morgan, who must rally Leicester when they go up against an in-form Brighton side next weekend.

Manchester City will hope to make it two successive wins when they face rivals Chelsea on Sunday, 14 November.