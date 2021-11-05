West Ham United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino came on as a half-time substitute against Atletico Madrid but went off injured in the 78th minute

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will monitor Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic, both of whom missed the draw with Genk through injury.

The Hammers made seven changes for Thursday's game and will recall key players such as Lukasz Fabianski, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Roberto Firmino to be missing for more than four weeks after injuring his hamstring against Atletico Madrid.

James Milner and Naby Keita are also sidelined by hamstring problems.

Klopp hopes Curtis Jones, who suffered a scratched eye in training on Tuesday, will return after the international break, while this match also comes too soon for Joe Gomez, who is nearing a comeback from a calf injury.

Thiago could make his first league appearance for seven weeks after returning from injury as a substitute in Wednesday's Champions League win.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have got a bit of a thing going with West Ham fans now where I always tip them to lose or draw, and then they win - so all those Hammers will be happy to see what I am going for here.

There will be a great atmosphere at London Stadium because West Ham are doing so well and one of the big teams are in town.

I think Liverpool will ruin the party, though. Jurgen Klopp's side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and, in terms of keeping the Hammers out, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will have the answers Klopp needs against Michail Antonio.

Prediction:1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Murray & Tav from indie band FUR

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 league games against West Ham since losing 2-0 at Upton Park in January 2016 (W8, D2).

The Reds have won 31 Premier League matches versus the Hammers, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

West Ham's tally of 62 points in 2021 is bettered only by Manchester City and Chelsea prior to the latest round of fixtures, while it is already the Hammers' highest Premier League total in a calendar year.

The Londoners have made four changes to their starting line-up in Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side, and have used a joint-low 18 players in total.

They have had nine different goalscorers in the top flight in 2021-22, a figure exceeded by only Chelsea and Manchester City.

David Moyes is winless in seven league matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, losing six.

Michail Antonio has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season, scoring six and assisting three - his total is second only to Mohamed Salah's tally of 16 (10 goals and six assists).

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W18, D7), equalling a club record set under Bob Paisley from March to September 1982.

The Reds have scored 29 league goals this season. The only top-flight campaign in which they had a better record at this stage was 1978-79, when they netted 33 times in their opening 10 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side could set a top-flight record by scoring at least three goals in seven consecutive away fixtures. The only side to achieve this in Football League history were Birmingham City (then known as Small Heath) in the second tier between 1892 and 1893.

The Merseysiders have also scored at least twice in each of their previous 12 league and cup away matches.

Mohamed Salah can become the first player to score in each of his club's opening six away matches in a top-flight season since Arsenal's Alan Smith in 1988.

Jordan Henderson is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance for Liverpool (he also played 71 times in the competition for Sunderland).

