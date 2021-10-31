Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 31 October
Barry Town United 1-2 Aberystwyth Town
Pontypridd Town 1-1 The New Saints
Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff Met University
Cardiff City 8-2 Port Talbot Town
