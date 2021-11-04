Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 5 November

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Colin Caton's Bala are without a win in four games and are fifth in the table, 12 points behind leaders The New Saints. Connah's Quay secured a much-needed win against Cefn Druids last Friday after eight games without a victory, but they remain only one place above the bottom two. Bala won 1-0 at Connah's Quay in September.

Cefn Druids v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Winless Druids are 12 points off safety and remain bottom following a 10th loss of the season against Connah's Quay last Friday. They have conceded 28 goals. Newtown, who remain third even though a run of four straight wins was ended by Haverfordwest last Saturday, won 5-0 when the sides met at Latham Park earlier this season.

Saturday, 6 November

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Barry gained a much-needed win at Caernarfon last week after a winless run of six league games and Gavin Chesterfield's side will be looking to go three games unbeaten against an Aberystwyth side who have lost their last two and are 11th. Aber won 2-1 when the teams met at Park Avenue in the opening game of the season.

Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Only a point separates the sides, who will be looking to bounce back after defeats last Saturday. The Canaries won 2-0 at the Oval in September thanks to goals from Danny Gosset and Mike Hayes.

Flint Town United v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Two in-form sides with top-six ambitions meet at Cae-y-Castell where Neil Gibson's Flint, unbeaten in four league games, host a Penybont side who have won their last three matches.

The New Saints v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: League leaders Saints secured a 5-0 win against Cardiff Met last Saturday to maintain their top spot and unbeaten record while County beat third-placed Newtown. Jordan Williams scored the winner for Saints in August's reverse fixture at Bridge Meadow.

Tuesday, 9 November

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads;19:45 GMT

Cefn Druids v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT

Haverfordwest County v Barry Town United;19:45 GMT

Newtown v Bala Town;19:45 GMT

Penybont v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT

Aberystwyth Town v The New Saints; 20:00 GMT