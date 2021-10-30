Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have pledged to investigate thoroughly after a journalist alleged that Livingston's Ayo Obileye was racially abused by someone in the crowd during the sides' 0-0 draw in Glasgow on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County could seek compensation for the Covid-enforced postponement of their game with Hibs hours before kick-off on Saturday as the home club had already paid for food for hospitality suites and kiosks plus other expenditure. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Jota defends team-mate Giorgios Giakoumakis over the missed penalty in stoppage time that cost Ange Postecoglou's side victory over Livingston. (Sun) external-link

Danny Wilson says he owes his career to Walter Smith as the defender pays tribute to his former Rangers manager. (Sun) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake fears Cillian Sheridan has ruptured his Achilles, with the striker taken off on a stretcher in Saturday's 1-0 win at St Mirren. (Scotsman) external-link

Defender Connor Goldson has to shut out speculation over his future and concentrate on helping Rangers retain the Scottish title, says former Ibrox manager Alex McLeish. (Football Insider) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises his side for scoring twice past "outstanding" goalkeeper Craig Gordon to end Hearts' unbeaten start in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link