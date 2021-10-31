Last updated on .From the section Dunfermline

Peter Grant lasted just five months as Dunfermline boss

Dunfermline Athletic have sacked manager Peter Grant after five months with the club winless and bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Grant replaced Steve Crawford following relegation to League 1 with Alloa.

Saturday's 4-2 loss at Arbroath - after leading 2-0 - was a fifth league defeat in 12 and left the Fife club two points adrift of Queen of the South.

Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker will take interim charge while a "robust recruitment process" takes place.

A statement from the Dunfermline board said: "We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future.

"A fresh, robust recruitment process to find a replacement for Peter to lead our club forward will start immediately."

Dunfermline were billed as promotion contenders after a summer recruitment drive that included former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans, striker Nikolay Todorov from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and on-loan Rangers midfielder Kai Kennedy.

They progressed from the League Cup group stage, losing to Rangers in the last 16, but dismal Championship form and supporters' unrest has cost Grant his job.