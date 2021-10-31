Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo's future as Tottenham manager is in doubt after just 17 games following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici have held talks about Nuno's future.

The former Wolves boss, 47, was appointed on a two-year deal in June.

But despite a promising start to the season, Spurs have now lost five of their last seven Premier League matches.

They are eighth in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, and failed to register a shot on target during Saturday's loss.

If Levy decides to act, Paulo Fonseca could come back into the frame to replace fellow Portuguese Nuno.

The former Roma boss, 48, was on the brink of being appointed in the summer until he was ditched in favour of Gennaro Gattuso, only for the ex-Italy midfielder to prove unsuitable due to some questionable comments that appeared on social media.

Newcastle United's new owners have already held talks with Fonseca as they continue their search for Steve Bruce's replacement.