Norwich City: What next for Premier League's bottom club as dreadful start worsens?

By Chris OsborneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Norwichcomments115

‘Unlucky’ Norwich lacked quality - Farke

The noises coming out of Norwich City this week had been combative. The result was another defeat.

Following their 7-0 humiliation at Chelsea on 23 October, Norwich faced criticism across the spectrum - that they were a club not adventurous enough, that they had a manager without a plan, that the players were not up to it.

Boss Daniel Farke and chief executive Stuart Webber both issued rallying cries and asked critics not to judge their side after nine Premier League games.

But after their 10th game, Sunday's 2-1 loss at home to Leeds, they are bottom of the table, with no wins, two points and a stack of unwanted statistics.

For most observers, the question for Norwich has moved from whether they can survive to whether they can avoid being one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

"If you can't handle criticism or pressure from the outside, then you cannot do this job," said Farke.

"I am not worried. I just want to protect my players. I am not thinking about my future but working with these players."

So, where has it gone wrong for Norwich - and where do they go from here?

'Something needs to change' - from bad to worse

The Premier League numbers are dreadful for Norwich.

Farke has not won any of his past 20 top-flight matches - since a 1-0 victory over Leicester on 28 February 2020. Andrew Omobamidele's header against Leeds was only their third league goal of the campaign.

They have not scored more than once in any of their past 28 top-flight games and at the other end of the pitch, Norwich have lost their past 33 Premier League matches when conceding the first goal.

Rather than eyeing the magic 40-point mark generally seen as the target for survival, Canaries fans might be happy just to get to Derby County's record for fewest points in a Premier League season with 11 in 2007-08.

Next up are games against Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle.

"You look at the fixtures and you start to worry. Where are the next three points going to come from?" former Scotland defender Alan Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You just wonder what direction they are going in. Daniel Farke has been here a long time and done well. Sometimes you need a change of voice - something needs to change."

Norwich players react after losing to Leeds
Norwich won the Championship with 97 points last season - but have not had a league victory this term

Lack of ambition or not good enough?

Webber, who has overseen two promotions as City's chief executive alongside Farke, was notably angered by suggestions the club had not taken enough risks in the transfer market this summer and that they are occupying the Premier League spot of a team who might "give it a go".

"When I hear that Norwich have given up, or we have simply banked the money and run, it makes me angry. We need to come back out fighting now," he said midweek.external-link

"We can either sit here and be 'nice little Norwich' that people maybe expect or we fight back."

He also pointed out Norwich were the league's 11th biggest spenders during the transfer window, against the backdrop of a club that is self-sufficient, receives zero funding from a benefactor and has come close to financial disaster in the past.

"What is the bigger picture?" asked former Norwich winger Darren Eadie on BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We give this self-funding image out and that we're doing things the right way - and we are - but that only gets you so far.

"We're proud of that. But is this group of players good enough to stay in the league? They're not, unless you change something and the obvious thing to change would be the manager.

"If they want to stay in the Premier League this season, they have to make a change."

Leeds United players celebrate scoring against Norwich
Norwich have lost eight of their 10 Premier League games

'If Norwich are going to sack Farke, they have to sack him soon'

Farke has been given the biggest financial backing of any Norwich manager, and Eadie is joined by some fans - many of whom booed off their team at full-time on Sunday - in questioning whether the German is up to the job of avoiding relegation.

With the 2019-20 relegation season combined, the Canaries have conceded 100 goals in the manager's 48 top-flight games, and he has the lowest points-per-game ratio, the lowest win ratio and the lowest goals-per-game ratio of anyone to manage more than one season in the Premier League.

Farke had been at pains to point out their heavy defeats this term had come against the current top three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City - but now it is no wins and a total of just two points from matches against Leicester, Watford, Burnley, Brighton, Arsenal, Everton and Leeds.

"Norwich were bad today; they don't look like scoring from open play," said former Canaries striker Chris Sutton after Sunday's defeat by Leeds.

"We all know about Norwich's model, but if Norwich are going to sack Daniel Farke, they have to sack him soon.

"If this goes on much longer, they will be doomed but Farke has proven he can get them back up. He's done it before."

And Eadie added: "I just don't think we're good enough. I don't think it's an effort thing or desire thing, I just don't think there's the quality.

"I'm not sure if everyone knows their roles in the team. You're not going to get a better opportunity to beat Leeds at home."

As for Farke, he still believes he is the man to turn things around at Carrow Road.

"Yes, of course," he said. "I am disappointed but I also know our situation. For us, as a club there will never be a guarantee immediately after promotion we can definitely stay in this league.

"I accept the quality in both boxes is not good enough right now to stay in this league. We have to be transparent and self-critical. We are not happy."

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by collie21, today at 20:02

    While sackings are part of the game, respectfully please stop abusing managers week in week out, .. if Pep looses next week will it be him. It’s disgusting 🤮. Arteta, Ole Nuno, Farke, etc. Seems only Tuchel and Pep are untouchable. Readers don’t want it. It’s based on false conjecture and makes journalists look really bad

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 20:05

      JasonR replied:
      Maybe journalists know their business better than you. Football is one big soap opera and they need a new cliffhanger from week to week.

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 19:59

    They get promoted, spend no money then get relegated. Retain a good squad, get promoted, spend no money then get relegated. Sounds like a good business model rather than a good football club.

    • Reply posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 20:32

      TheHappyCanary replied:
      Just not true. Norwich were the 11th biggest spenders in Europe this summer. Stop listening to TalkSport 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 20:00

    “Something needs to change “

    The league they’re playing in ?

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 20:17

    As a Plymouth fan I look at Norwich as an aspirational target. However the parachute payment makes it nigh impossible for clubs to get promoted...its always WBA Fulham or Norwich.
    I don't know how it's going to be sorted out but surely it's unsustainable.

  • Comment posted by Rick , today at 20:20

    I’m not really sure what they’re meant to do? Spend money they don’t have and get into financial trouble when they go down? Not every club has a benefactor to pump millions in

    • Reply posted by Salford lad, today at 20:27

      Salford lad replied:
      Spend money they don't have?
      Are you aware how much money Premier league club's receives tv/prize money along with the parachute payments Norwich have had..
      Also the lowest paying salary club..
      Wake up lad..

  • Comment posted by WarleyBear , today at 20:13

    Unfortunately a certain group of clubs including Norwich, West Bromwich, Fulham and Bournemouth are just yo-yoing between the premiership and championship.... they just replace each other.... and Brentford and Watford will rejoin the "yoyo club" at some point.

    • Reply posted by jcm, today at 21:03

      jcm replied:
      Can’t call Bournemouth a yo-yo club got promoted once stayed a few year then relegated 2 year ago. Agree with the other 3.

  • Comment posted by dontstop, today at 19:57

    BBC journalists just aren't happy unless managers are being sacked...

  • Comment posted by bobbob , today at 20:03

    The parachute payment needs to stop 🛑! Norwich & WBA shambles of clubs !

    • Reply posted by DaveG, today at 20:25

      DaveG replied:
      Are you jealous?

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 20:03

    Norwich City - The Chumbawamba of the Premier League

    • Reply posted by Lirrix, today at 20:07

      Lirrix replied:
      ...ouch

      Babylon Zoo at least

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:15

    Erm abysmal? They have 2 points more than I predicted at this stage. Cut them some slack

  • Comment posted by saintsfan, today at 19:59

    Norwich come up, they go down. They are stuck on repeat. They don't invest in their team from what I can see. Are the Norwich fans happy with their owners? They don't ever seem to invest? They clearly need to come up and invest in their team a bit more to give them a chance. Farke may have lost the plot, but I can't see another manager getting them out of this with the squad they have.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 20:32

      kennycanuck replied:
      They need to invest.

  • Comment posted by AndyP, today at 20:40

    Said this about Newcastle, last week, you cannot make a silk purse out of a sows ear, the players are not good enough, & whichever manager, they choose to replace Farke, it aint going to change, & being realistic, it aint going to be Pep, Jurgen, or Mr. Misery from Chelsea, is it?

    • Reply posted by shane, today at 20:44

      shane replied:
      Well said that man.

  • Comment posted by gazswan, today at 20:39

    Norwich, Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom are really annoying for other championship clubs. They win promotion from the championship and then get relegated the next season. They then have parachute payments to buy themselves promotion again. Needs to be stopped

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:44

      Peter replied:
      Agree up to a point. Bournemouth survived three seasons in PL and were not looking for parachute payments, they would have been happier staying in PL. Nuff said about WBA and Fulham the better

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 20:36

    Let's be having you...

    • Reply posted by gazza, today at 20:59

      gazza replied:
      Fart out

  • Comment posted by Salford lad, today at 20:24

    What do Delia expect when she's banking the prize/TV & parachute payment's..
    Obviously lacks ambition..
    That is clear for all to see..

    • Reply posted by RedHeadedQueen, today at 21:01

      RedHeadedQueen replied:
      Major accusation to make on a public forum and reported to clubs legal team.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 20:53

    Last season Norwich won the Championship with a Championship grade defence and attack but a Premier League grade midfield. Of that midfield Buendia has been sold to Villa Skipp played so well Spurs wanted him back and are playing him regularly and Cantwell has disappeared for personal reasons/injuries and when he has played has been ineffective. The replacements, including Gilmour not good enough

    • Reply posted by Lirrix, today at 21:00

      Lirrix replied:
      Nailed it

      L-M and Normann could yet prove to be a handy CM combo, given time

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 20:25

    I feel for Farke he's a good manager and done a great job at getting them up. Norwich have some decent players and play good football. They should stick with him all the same, even if they yoyo between the Championship and Premier they Could end up back in League 1 if not careful.

  • Comment posted by iton, today at 20:25

    One of my bug concerns is how this season could negatively impact Billy Gilmour's development. Could be a loan that backfires for him

    • Reply posted by slapheadblue, today at 20:39

      slapheadblue replied:
      Witness Conor Gallagher's progress at Palace, I think he's the better option under a better coach and will be first team squad next year
      I'm afraid Billy will follow Josh McEachran unless we can get him off that sinking ship

  • Comment posted by My latest post, today at 20:12

    Change happens from above the manager. The club needs to invest in players - the manager can only do so much with the players he got in this league.

    • Reply posted by My latest post, today at 20:13

      My latest post replied:
      Get cooking Delia

  • Comment posted by Dan Parish, today at 20:03

    You could have Tuchel, Mourinho, Alladyce :) and this team wood still go down!....no point in sacking this manager when club policy is not to spend!

