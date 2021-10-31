SWPL Cup: Celtic, Glasgow City Hibs & Spartans progress to semi-finals
Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian and Spartans will contest the SWPL Cup semi-finals after winning their last-eight ties on Sunday.
Holders Hibs won 2-0 against hosts Aberdeen, Rachael Boyle scoring both.
In the Old Firm quarter-final, Rangers lost 1-0 at home to Celtic through Charlie Wellings' low strike.
Lauren Davidson netted a hat-trick and Aoife Colvill scored twice as Glasgow City eased past Partick Thistle 5-0 and Spartans beat Dundee United 3-0.
Rosie McQuillan and Katie Frew struck for Spartans in the first half with Katherine Smart heading their third.
The semi-final draw takes place on Monday afternoon.