Milan became the fourth team in Serie A history to win 10 of their first 11 games of the season, after Roma, Juventus (twice) and Napoli (twice)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th league goal and won a penalty as AC Milan claimed a narrow victory over Roma in Serie A.

Milan's win moves them level on points with league leaders Napoli.

Ibrahimovic, 40, opened the scoring with a free-kick and Franck Kessie converted from the spot after Roma's Roger Ibanez fouled the Swede.

Theo Hernandez was sent off for Milan, with Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in added time against his former club.

Earlier on Sunday, Napoli edged to a 1-0 win at struggling Salernitana and, like Milan, have won 10 of their first 11 games this term.