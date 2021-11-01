Determined Blackburn Rovers, who had a six-figure offer rejected in the summer, will make a renewed approach to sign Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges in January, with the 26-year-old Wales international out of contract at the end of this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Ali Crawford, the 30-year-old midfielder having scored St Johnstone's winner against Dundee United on Saturday, wants to extend his loan spell at McDiarmid Park from Bolton Wanderers beyond January. (The Courier) external-link

Heart of Midlothian fans are calling for an investigation after the club's PA system was "hacked", leading to a loyalist song being played at Tynecastle Stadium during the Foundation of Hearts open day and footage appearing on social media. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan fears his season could be over after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Saturday's 1-0 win over St Mirren. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee and Norwich City midfielder Mark Fotheringham, who has coached in Germany with Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe, has emerged as a contender for the manager's job with Dunfermline Athletic after Peter Grant exited on Sunday with the Fifers bottom of the Scottish Championship. (The Courier, print edition)

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Maurice Ross, who last managed Víkingur Gota in the Faroe Islands, has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge of Cowdenbeath after Gary Bollan departed with the Fife side bottom of Scottish League 2. (The Courier) external-link

A deadline of June 2022 has been set for Partick Thistle becoming a fan-owned club two years on from the late Colin Weir's takeover of the club with the objective of eventually gifting the shares to the club's fanbase. (The National) external-link

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala vowed to sleep with the match ball after netting his first career hat-trick in Sunday's 6-1 thrashing of Motherwell at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers were an "inch away from being perfect" as they extended their lead in the Scottish title race with a dominant 6-1 victory over Motherwell. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers has insisted there is no need for manager Ange Postecoglou to abandon their style of play in the wake of their disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Livingston. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has pointed to a rejected penalty claim as key moment in his side's 6-1 drubbing at home to Rangers. (The Scotsman) external-link