Scottish football clubs have already had a minute's silence in tribute to Walter Smith

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith's funeral will take place on Wednesday, with a public memorial service held on 19 November.

Smith died at the age of 73 last week.

Announcing the services, Rangers said his passing "has touched every member of the Rangers family".

But the Glasgow club point out that the funeral will be a "private, family" event and "we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public and the media".

"It is the intention for the cortege to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the motorway," they state.

The 19 November memorial will be an invitation-only event at Glasgow Cathedral, with the Scottish champions making the live recording available to view free via RangersTV.