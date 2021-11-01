Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has scored 14 goals in his last 12 appearances for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman has praised his side's reaction after coming back from a goal down with 10 men to draw 1-1 at Raynes Park Vale.

The hosts led after goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet's clearance was intercepted by Jordan Gallagher who curled it into the empty net from 35 yards early in the second half.

Ruben Mendes was sent off with five minutes left for the islanders.

But top scorer Sol Solomon equalised a minute later to salvage a point.

"It was difficult enough 1-0 down against them, so to go to 10 men and get the goal I'm really pleased," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

The draw leaves the island side seventh in Combined Counties League Premier Division South, although they have as many as four games in hand on the sides above them.

"We had a few chances in that first half, unfortunately we haven't taken one," Freeman added.

"Second half I thought it got a bit scrappy, particularly after they scored they broke the game up."

On van der Vliet's mistake for Raynes Park Vale's goal Freeman commented: "He's created plenty of goals with those sorts of passes out and he's also pulled off two or three very good saves today.,

"Things happen and this is what we're trying to drum into people, mistakes do happen in football, you've got to react to it and a draw is not a bad result.

"Euan will be a bit disappointed, but he'll get over it quickly."