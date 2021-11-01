Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Dave Challinor took charge of Hartlepool in November 2019, and won promotion in his second season

Dave Challinor has left his role as manager of Hartlepool United, and is expected to take over the vacancy at National League side Stockport County.

Challinor will drop down from League Two to take up the job with the Hatters, having won promotion with Pools from that division last season.

He won 28 of his 59 games in charge of Pools and only signed a new three-year deal at Victoria Park in September.

Pools coach Anthony Sweeney will take interim charge of the first-team.

In a statement external-link Pools said Challinor - who took over in November 2019 - was approached "through his agent" and not via the club initially, and that permission to speak with the 46-year-old was also rejected.

However, the club feels the current situation has left them with little choice.

"It is crucial that the manager of our club is 100% committed," the statement reads. "Dave had made it clear he wants to leave.

"As a club, we were disappointed the first approach did not come direct to the club. Also that this was so soon after Dave signed a new three-year contract.

"We believed we were building something special with Dave and this squad - matched by the magnificent support the team has received, home and away."