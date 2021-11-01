Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tyreece Simpson, who scored twice in Swindon's win over Oldham, joined on loan from Ipswich in July

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner hailed his side's "camaraderie" as they maintained their unbeaten away record with a 3-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

The Robins have won six and drawn twice on the road this season to move up to fifth in League Two.

Championship leaders Bournemouth are the only other club in the English Football League to match it.

"We've created a culture and environment from the first day we walked in," Garner said.

"From the owner Clem (Morfuni), all the way through the club, especially on the playing side, we instilled that very, very quickly," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"But the majority of the credit goes to them for what a great group they are, how close they are, how much they interact and push each other. It is a brilliant group to work with each day."

Swindon's performances are a far cry from the situation the club found itself in over the summer, when Morfuni took over after a lengthy legal battle.

The Robins were relegated to League Two at the end of last season and were without a manager and subject to a transfer embargo.

When Garner was appointed in July, Swindon had just seven players under contract and pre-season preparations were cancelled.

Yet while they have lost three of their 15 league matches this season, all have come at home with their unbeaten run on the road now stretching to eight matches.

Garner credits the togetherness within the team as playing a significant role.

"Coming up on the coach yesterday, I just noticed what a fantastic group they are again," he said.

"The camaraderie on the long journey. It was over five and a half hours, a lot of traffic and they're playing games and laughing and joking.

"It's a really close group and that's a big part of it. Those journeys have brought them closer together.

"And just the preparation and hard work on the training ground again this week. We started training Tuesday and from the first second, they were on it. There was no disappointment from the Bradford game.

"It's a massive testament to their character and intensity within the week."

Tyreece Simpson, who scored two late goals against Oldham to help secure the victory, said the team is aiming to challenge for promotion back to League One this year.

"We just feel like we just give back to the away fans that have travelled and made effort to come out and support us," the Ipswich Town loanee said.

"We're good enough to win it, so hopefully we'll push for promotion."