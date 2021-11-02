Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Conte has previously led Chelsea to the Premier League title

Tottenham have appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager until summer 2023.

The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games, with Spurs eighth in the table.

Tottenham says there is "an option to extend" 52-year-old Conte's deal with them.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," said Conte.

The Italian returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

He then led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May.

Conte had been in charge for two years and Inter said it was a mutual decision to end his contract with one year remaining.

The former Juventus and Italy coach was then in talks with Tottenham in the summer about becoming Jose Mourinho's successor.

But negotiations were halted before Spurs appointed ex-Wolves boss Nuno at the end of June, with the Portuguese boss, 47, lasting just four months.

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach," said Conte.

"Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching.

"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark.

"Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Conte's first game will be at home against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday before Spurs play at Everton in the league on Sunday.

"His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England," said Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

"I know first hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

Antonio Conte coaching career Club Dates Games Win % Trophies Inter Milan May 19 - May 21 102 62.75 Serie A Chelsea Jul 16 - Jul 18 106 66.04 Premier League, FA Cup Italy Aug 14 - Jun 16 24 58.33 Juventus May 11 - Jul 14 129 67.44 Serie A (3), Coppa Italia (2) Siena May 10 - May 11 44 50 Atalanta Sep 09 - Jan 10 14 21.43 Bari Dec 07 - Jun 09 67 47.76 Serie B Arezzo Mar 07 - Jun 07 15 53.33 Arezzo Jul 06 - Oct 06 12 25

Analysis

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone

Antonio Conte will become one of the Premier League's highest-paid managers and adds to the list of high-profile coaches now working in the English top flight.

His duels with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in particular will be fascinating.

The speed with which this deal was done underlines the commitment managing director of football Fabio Paratici has to this working out and, while the option of an extension to Conte's 18-month contract was expected, it does suggest an element of long-term planning.

Tottenham accept Conte's demanding style but Paratici in particular feels his fellow Italian is exactly what the club needs to drive them forward.

The pair worked together at Juventus and Paratici is understood to have driven the process to bring Conte to Tottenham after talks in the summer failed to reach a positive conclusion.