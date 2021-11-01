Last updated on .From the section Football

Hungary fans clash with police at Wembley Stadium

Hungary fans have been banned from their World Cup qualifier in Poland after clashing with police during October's draw with England at Wembley.

Metropolitan Police said "minor disorder" broke out as a fan was arrested for "a racially aggravated public order offence" after comments were directed towards a steward.

Fifa confirmed Hungary must play in Poland without fans on 15 November.

The Hungarian federation has also been fined 75,000 Swiss francs (£60,161).

Fifa "strongly condemned" the actions of the Hungary fans in this latest incident.

There was trouble, too, when the sides met in Budapest in September, with Hungary ordered to play two matches behind closed doors by Fifa as a result of racism experienced by England players.

They were also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (£160,443) in relation to that incident.

In June, Uefa fined the Hungarian federation and ordered a three-game stadium closure, the final match being suspended, for discriminatory behaviour by their supporters during Euro 2020.

That sanction did not apply for England's visit as the World Cup qualifier was a Fifa game rather than being under the control of Uefa, who did not ask for the punishment to be transferred.

Piara Powar, the executive director of anti-discrimination body Fare Network, previously told BBC Sport that Hungary probably have "the most problematic fanbase in Europe now in terms of national teams".