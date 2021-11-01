Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Anindya Bakrie outlines aims of prospective Oxford United ownership

Oxford United's prospective new owner Anindya Bakrie plans to move the League One club to a new stadium at an undisclosed location in the city.

Indonesian businessman Bakrie is set to acquire the majority stake from Thai chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth.

The deal, subject to approval from the English Football League, would make Oxford United the first Indonesian majority-owned club in Great Britain.

Bakrie, 46, currently holds a minority stake as a board member.

Former Reading co-owner Thanakarnjanasuth, known as 'Tiger', took over in February 2018. He is expected to retain a minority stake should the deal be completed.

The EFL declined to comment on any potential change of control at Oxford United, who are sixth in League One and managed by Karl Robinson.

Bakrie, who is also targeting promotion to the Championship within two years, watched Oxford's 3-1 win at Morecambe on Saturday alongside fellow board member Horst Geicke and Vietnam-based businessman Barry Winters.

Fellow Indonesian and former Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir is also involved in the consortium.

"I'm very excited, but at the same time, very honoured," Bakrie told BBC South Today when asked about the prospect of being the first Indonesian owner of a British club.

"We've been involved for the past three years as a minority investor. Being majority investor comes with a responsibility to work together with the management team, other board members and investors and certainly the fans.

"I look at it more as what we can do for Oxford United to make everyone proud."

'Sustainable' aims of takeover

Bakrie, whose three children attend school in the UK, is also part of Indonesia's delegation at COP26, the United Nations climate change summit being held in Glasgow.

He will be attending in his capacity as vice-president of Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sustainability is set to be at the core of his aims for Oxford United with the club's lease at existing ground, the Kassam Stadium, set to expire in 2026.

Any potential new ground in the city would have to limit effects on the environment.

"Oxford [as a city] has its own ambition to be carbon neutral before 2050 and we have to support it," Bakrie said.

"The technology is there and the people really want it. From the financially sustainable side it makes sense. But also from an environmentally sustainable side, we can also make a difference.

"We will need to work closely with all local and central government to identify the right land and proper planning to ensure we involve the community as much as possible.

"But we will need to speak to people who have done it before to ensure it is sustainable."

Anindya Bakrie was talking to BBC South Today's Jerome Sale.