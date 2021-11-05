Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There's one more round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break, with five games spread over the weekend and Livingston v Hibernian postponed due to the visitors' Covid issues.

With four games on Saturday and neither Old Firm side in action, there's a chance for Hearts or Dundee United to go second.

And, on Sunday, Rangers' lead at the top will come under scrutiny with Celtic playing just a few hours before them.

We have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen have no fresh injury worries, although Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine, Mikey Devlin and Matty Kennedy are all still absent.

Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Robbie Crawford (ankle) is out and Juhani Ojala will be assessed after missing the defeat by the champions with a groin problem.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "It all came together last week and it's important that continues. It's important we give the fans something to get behind."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "It's been a tough week for us mentally to digest what happened [losing 6-1 to Rangers]. We have addressed it and come up with solutions to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Did you know? Christian Ramírez has been involved in five goals in his last six league games for Aberdeen, scoring four and assisting another.

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee United

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has a good chance of returning after missing the last two matches with a calf injury. Andy Halliday is suspended following his red card in last weekend's defeat at Aberdeen.

Dundee United could have an unchanged squad after head coach Thomas Courts saw several fitness problems ease. Striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Everyone is looking for a striker in January. Whether we can get one, we'll wait and see, but we're definitely looking."

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen: "I absolutely love the Scottish way of football. The intensity is great and the physicality is great. There are always flying tackles and there is just a brilliant feeling that you are always in a game."

Did you know? This will be Dundee United's first Scottish Premiership visit to Hearts since a 3-2 defeat in December 2015, where all five goals were scored in the first half.

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson, on loan at St Johnstone, is ineligible to face parent club but Liam Craig returns from suspension. Murray Davidson is back to fitness while Lars Dendoncker is available after a groin problem. Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon could return after recent injuries.

St Mirren will assess defender Matt Millar's calf problem, while boss Jim Goodwin does not expect Jamie McGrath (hip) and Ethan Erhahon (hamstring) to make it.

St Johnstone midfielder Glenn Middleton: "We had a really good result last weekend so we want to keep that momentum going."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Last week was the first game in a long time we have failed to score and hopefully in Perth we will get back to scoring goals and back to winning ways."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won five of their last six home league games against St Mirren (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all of these contests.

Dundee v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee due to a knee injury. Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros, with fellow centre-backs Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and Christopher Jullien (knee) already ruled out. Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Dundee manager James McPake: "To get anything from the game we need to be at our very best defensively but we also need to have a game plan to attack. We know the task ahead of us. But it is not something we should be frightened of."

Celtic full-back Greg Taylor: "The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue. I'm desperate to get back out there [after injury]".

Did you know? Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti.

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers have no fresh injuries. Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing after foot surgery.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It is great to have Ryan Kent back, he will give everyone a boost, not just inside the dressing room, I think the supporters too."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We are going to Ibrox big crowd, good pitch, top team. It's what I love being involved in it's what players should love being involved in."

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Ross County, scoring 29 goals while conceding only five.

