Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

After a sticky start to the season, Amy Irons has got back on track with two wins and a draw from the past three rounds of Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sunday Sportscene host and former striker Steven Thompson in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Amy IronsSteven Thompson
Aberdeen v Motherwell2-12-0
Hearts v Dundee United1-02-1
St Johnstone v St Mirren1-11-1
Dundee v Celtic (Sun)0-21-3
Rangers v Ross County (Sun)3-13-0

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Steven's prediction: 2-0

Hearts v Dundee United

Hearts v Utd

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Celtic (Sunday, 12:00)

Dundee Celtic

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Steven's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers v County

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Steven's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Richard Foster80 & 50
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy540
Pundits730
Amy v Pundits
P12W4D1L7

