A furious member of the public has contacted the SPFL after claiming to have witnessed Hibernian players breaching Covid rules ahead of Saturday's postponed clash with Ross County(Daily Record) external-link .

Hibs face calling up players from their under-18 side for their re-arranged trip to Dingwall, due to the absence of 10 first-team players (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Dundee United are in talks with Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes, as well as several academy players, about extending their contracts (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic are studying CCTV footage that was taken at Parkhead on Saturday after a supporter was accused of racially abusing Livingston defender Ayo Obileye (Herald) external-link .

Former Celtic winger Joe Miller says his old side are too predictable against teams who sit deep and defend their box (Daily Record) external-link .

Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey would love the chance to represent Scotland as Greg Taylor is out injured and Kieran Tierney struggles with a knock (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not ruled out recalling Billy Gilmour from his loan spell at Norwich, though the German says the Scotland international will have to keep fighting for his place (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Former Hearts boss Ian Cathro has left Tottenham following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo (Scotsman) external-link .