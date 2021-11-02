Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County's re-arranged game with Hibernian could yet be postponed again

There is "still a possibility" Ross County's re-arranged match against Covid-hit Hibernian on Wednesday will not go ahead, says manager Malky Mackay.

Hibs are expected to be without 10 players due to injuries and Covid-19, with Saturday's fixture re-arranged after two players tested positive.

The Edinburgh club did not want the game to be re-scheduled for Wednesday.

"If you have got enough players you should play it," Mackay said.

"But there is an ongoing situation. Until there is clarity we just prepare as normal, and if not, then we will prepare for the weekend."

County are in talks with the SPFL about potential compensation for money lost after the game was called off three hours before kick off.

Mackay added: "There were a lot of people that had paid to come up here, a lot of people had been paid to be here -stewarding, policing, the catering was all done.

"Thankfully staff took all the food up to a local charity."